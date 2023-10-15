Pete Davidson had the support of his new girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, during his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Davidson, 29, and the Outer Banks actress, 25, were spotted together in the New York neighborhood of Chelsea on Saturday, October 15. The comedian — fresh off his SNL return on the season 49 premiere — looked casual in a tan-and-gray tracksuit with a coordinating baseball cap. Cline, for her part, opted for a black turtleneck and a matching pair of sweatpants. She completed her look with delicate gold jewelry and a black handbag.

Davidson and Cline were joined by Sofia Hublitz, who twinned with the Glass Onion actress in all-black.

Us Weekly broke the news in September that Davidson had started seeing Cline one month after his split from Chase Sui Wonders.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating,” a source told Us. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Weeks later, an eyewitness told Us that Cline attended Davidson’s “Pete Davidson Live” stand-up show at The Chelsea in Las Vegas on September 23. “[She] was laughing a ton, she had a huge smile on her face the whole time,” the insider noted.

A third source later told Us that Davidson and Cline have only been together for “several weeks,” but they are already close.

“[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person,” the source added. “But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

According to the insider, Davidson was enthralled by Cline’s “adorable” dry sense of humor — and that his sister, Casey Davidson, gave them her seal of approval. “[Casey] is thrilled to see him so happy,” the source concluded.

Before sparking a romance with Pete, Cline last dated Jackson Guthy before they split in July, which she confirmed by scrubbing his presence from her social media page.

While Davidson’s dating history has frequently made headlines — he even spoofed the attention on Saturday in a version of “I’m Just Ken” from Barbie — Cline prefers to keep her love life to herself.

“I am a really private person. There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business,” Cline — who previously dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes from 2020 to 2021 — told Cosmopolitan in February. “And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides — there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”