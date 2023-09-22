Pete Davidson Is Dating Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are officially dating following their respective high-profile splits, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.
“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” a source shared with Us. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”
The surprising connection between Davidson, 29, and Cline, 25, comes after the comedian called it quits with Chase Sui Wonders following less than one year of dating.
“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” an insider told Us in August, noting that neither is to blame for the breakup. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”
Davidson, who met Wonders, 27, on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies, took their romance public earlier this year after his brief fling with Emily Ratajkowski. He was also previously linked to Kim Kardashian from October 2021 until August 2022 and dated Phoebe Dynevor for four months in early 2021.
The Bupkis star’s personal life also made headlines because of his engagement to Ariana Grande, which lasted for several months in 2016. Davidson has often weighed in on the public interest in his dating history.
“I don’t mind. I know what it comes with,” he said during the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Hart to Heart in July 2022 “I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”
Davidson elaborated on the conversations happening about his love life, saying on a March episode of the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast, “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”
Cline, for her part, sparked split rumors with Jackson Guthy in July after fans noticed that she unfollowed him on Instagram. The former couple had been spotted spending time together since June 2022 and offered glimpses at their romance before their breakup.
The actress originally made headlines for her relationship with Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes. The twosome started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the hit Netflix series. Us subsequently confirmed in November 2021 that they pulled the plug on their romance after more than one year of dating.
“Some people can [discuss their personal life] — I can’t. If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small,” Cline told Today in February about dating in the public eye. “I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”
With reporting by Sarah Jones