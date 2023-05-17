Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy’s Relationship Timeline

A special connection. Madelyn Cline has offered glimpses at her romance with Jackson Guthy while trying to keep her dating life more low-key after her split from Chase Stokes.

The Outer Banks costars started dating after meeting on the set of the hit Netflix series. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2021 that the former couple had called it quits after more than one year of dating.

Cline was later linked to Zack Bia before moving on with Guthy in June 2022. Stokes, for his part, was spotted packing on the PDA with Kelsea Ballerini after her divorce from Morgan Evans that same year.

Meanwhile, Guthy previously made headlines for his an on-and-off-again relationship with Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli. The pair pulled the plug on their romance in 2021, which the YouTube personality confirmed when she said she was single during an Instagram Q&A.

After sparking romance rumors with Guthy, Cline reflected on what her public relationship with Stokes taught her. “[It] happened to be on a stage, but it taught me a lot about myself and what I want and also about, again, learning what I want to keep for myself — the things that I want to be selfish about,” she told Today in February 2023.

At the time, the Glass Onion star addressed plans to remain more tight-lipped about the new man in her life.

“Some people can do it — I can’t. If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small,” she added. “I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”

That same month, the South Carolina native recalled dealing with the aftermath of a public split from Stokes.

“I am a really private person. There’s a part of me that is for me and nobody else. But in hindsight, duh, making my relationship public made it everybody else’s business,” she told Cosmopolitan. “And I realized the negative side effects of that while going through the breakup, realizing I had let people in and then felt like I couldn’t get anybody out. It just hit me like a freight train. I wanted us both to move on and be happy. People see the need for sides. There are no sides — there’s no winning or losing in a breakup.”

