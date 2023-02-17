Pogue night out! The Outer Banks cast made a statement as they celebrated their season 3 premiere at the red carpet event.

Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey and more stars left an impression in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 16, while promoting the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix series. The outing also marked the show’s first red carpet event since its debut in 2020.

The Knives Out star, 25, who plays Sarah Cameron, stunned in a sheer Stella McCartney gown that she paired with champagne-colored heels. Cline finished off her bright blue look with a long bob.

Ahead of her appearance, the South Carolina ​native opened up about learning to feel comfortable in her own skin.

“Self-love is a daily journey. Your relationship with your body is so deeply personal, and then in this industry, it gets objectified,” she explained to Variety on Wednesday, February 15. “That’s a really hard thing to balance in a very weird dichotomy. I think the main thing is truly letting my body be what it is, and not feeling like I need to make it what other people want it to be. So: being honest or being upfront about weight fluctuation! It happens.”

Cline added: “I think truly that sexy is being confident in your own skin and whatever that means to you. That’s something that I’ve had to preach back at myself as well. Because I think that that’s what shows, especially on screen.”

Her costar and ex-boyfriend Stokes, 30, was also in attendance to celebrate the third season of Outer Banks. The Uglies star rocked the red carpet in a black suit while posing for photos.

Earlier this month, Stokes offered a glimpse at how he and Cline approached filming together after their real-life split.

“Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” the Maryland native, who dated Cline from 2020 to 2021, told Entertainment Weekly. “And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season.”

Following their breakup, Stokes has been linked to Kelsea Ballerini. The Boy Erased star, for her part, has been dating Jackson Guthy since 2022.

Scroll down to see the Outer Banks cast on the red carpet: