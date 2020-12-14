Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy’s Relationship Timeline

Young love. Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy have been linked since early 2019, but their relationship has gone through ups and downs amid the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The youngest daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli was a popular beauty influencer with nearly two million YouTube subscribers when the Full House actress and the fashion designer were arrested in March 2019. After her parents were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure Olivia Jade and sister Bella Rose Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California, the social media influencer lost her brand deals and stopped posting videos on her channel. The sisters also dropped out of USC.

“Jackson has been there for Olivia. Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive,” a source told Us in May 2019 amid the backlash. “It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”

Later that month, Us broke the news that they hit pause on their romance amid the scandal. They later reconciled.

“Olivia really loves him,” an insider told Us in May 2020. “He’s so chill and laid-back that she can’t help but be comfortable around him.”

While Loughlin and Mossimo maintained their innocence for more than a year, the duo changed their pleas to guilty in May 2020 as part of a plea agreement. The actress was subsequently ordered to two months in prison and began her sentence in October 2020. Mossimo, for his part, surrendered in that November to start his five-month sentence. The twosome were also ordered to pay fines, complete community service and sentenced to two years of supervised release.

Olivia Jade reentered the social scene in Los Angeles in 2020, but continued to keep a low-profile on social media and only uploaded two YouTube videos to her channel. She spoke publicly about the scandal for the first time on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk in December 2020.

“We had the means to do something and we completely took it and ran with it. It was something that it was wrong,” she told Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith. “It really can’t be excused. On paper, it’s bad — it’s really bad. But I think what a lot of people don’t know is my parents came from a place of just, ‘I love my kids I just want to help my kids — whatever is best for them — I worked my whole life to provide for my family.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

After her tell-all chat, Guthy expressed his support for Olivia Jade.

