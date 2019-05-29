Too much backlash? Olivia Jade Giannulli’s ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy ended their relationship over fallout from the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” an insider told Us Weekly. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that the 19-year-old influencer wasn’t seeing the singer anymore after her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their alleged roles in the Operation Varsity Blues.

“Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months,” a second source told Us on May 7. “They aren’t together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were taken into custody in March after they were accused of paying bribes to ensure that Olivia and her sister, Bella, would be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they do not play the sport. The couple pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering conspiracy in April.

After the scandal broke, Olivia, who has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, lost several sponsors, including Sephora and HP. While she initially laid low, the beauty guru has been spotted at the West Hollywood hotspot Bootsy Bellows twice this month. According to an insider, Olivia is “anxious to be back in the spotlight again” as her mom and dad face up to 20 years in prison.

“Olivia has been emotional in the midst of all of this and definitely wants to make a comeback and still wants to be a beauty influencer,” the insider told Us. “She understands she needs to hide out for now and lay low … But thinks that over time she’ll be able to come back.”

The Fuller House alum’s eldest daughter, Bella, also went through a breakup amid the scandal. Us broke the news earlier this month that the 20-year-old and Nick Penske called it quits after nearly a year of dating.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!