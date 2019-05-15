Olivia Jade, is that you? The 19-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli was spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood with friends in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15.

In addition to seemingly sporting a black wig — or new dark locks — the YouTuber tried to stay incognito by wearing a black beanie and putting her hand on the side of her face. Olivia also rocked a black top under a jean jacket and checkered pants.

The beauty influencer headed to the popular hotspot hours after the University of Southern California soccer coach Laura Janke, who was accused of creating fake sports profiles for students including Olivia, pleaded guilty for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal on Tuesday, May 14. Actress Felicity Huffman also officially entered a guilty plea on Monday, May 13.

Olivia’s parents, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in April. Loughlin and Mossimo have been accused of paying bribes to ensure Olivia and her 20-year-old sister, Bella, would be recruited as part of the USC crew team, even though they do not play the sport.

The Fuller House alum and the fashion designer both face up to 20 years in federal prison. Olivia, for her part, likely won’t face prosecution. However, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, that the former Sephora ambassador may have to testify against her parents.

“There’s serious concern that authorities are going to try to force her to testify against her mom,” the source explains, noting that when Olivia moved out of the family home, it may have been in an effort to put some distance between herself and her mother. “She has a lawyer and was advised that it would be best if she weren’t living under the same roof. But moving out may not be enough, and she’s terrified that she may have to speak against her parents in court.”

