She’s getting by with a little help from her friends. Olivia Jade Giannulli has been hanging out with her influencer pals in the wake of her parents’ alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Giannulli, 19, has quietly been leaning on her fellow content creators in the wake of the scandal. “Olivia sees the Vlog Squad all the time,” the insider explains. “They are her best friends and she hangs with that crew all the time; they’re her core group of friends, not the people she went to school with at USC.”

The source also notes that the makeup maven “has been going out with a friends a lot” over the past few weeks. “They’ve been going to house parties, clubs in L.A. and filming videos together,” the insider reveals. “Olivia is getting much more comfortable with going out and being seen now.”

David Dobrik, who is a member of the YouTube crew, told Us in March that he and his friends are making sure Giannulli knows she had a “support system” amid the drama. He gushed, “[Olivia is] a strong girl and she’s a smart girl, so she’ll be good. We’re definitely all checking in with her.”

Giannulli, who lost brand deals with Sephora and TRESemmé in the wake of the scandal, has been laying low at boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s Malibu pad recently. However, she was seen partying with her friends in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Olivia’s parents, were arrested in March after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California] crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

On Monday, April 15, the Fuller House star, 54, and the fashion designer, 55, who also share 20-year-old daughter Bella, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Days prior to their plea, they rejected a deal from the prosecutors that would have included a minimum of two years in prison.

Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani told Us Friday, April 19, that the pair could face at least $250,000 in fines and “could spend years, if not decades, behind bars.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!