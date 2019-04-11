Out of hiding! Olivia Jade Giannulli reemerged in the public eye over the weekend, a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly.

The social media star, 19, partied with friends in Los Angeles just days before her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, rejected a plea deal for their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Olivia and her friends “were drinking, laughing and stayed out late,” the insider tells Us of the YouTuber, who has been staying at her boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s Malibu pad while her parents’ legal battle unravels.

A second source previously told Us that the beauty guru is not on speaking terms with Loughlin, 54, or Giannulli, 55, and she “is still very upset” at them. The pair were arrested in March for allegedly paying $500,00 to secure Olivia and her older sister, Bella, 20, admission into the University of Southern California as designated crew team recruits’ although neither girl has experience playing the sport.

Although the vlogger has been staying out of the spotlight amid the scandal, the first source told Us that she is trying to get back on her feet after losing several brand partnerships.

“Olivia is focusing all her time on hanging with her friends, a lot of whom are social media influencers and internet stars, and she’s been filming some content with them,” explained the insider. “She’s trying to live her life normally again.”

Meanwhile, Loughlin and Giannulli could be facing a 21-year prison sentence for the charges against them, which now includes money laundering conspiracy. However, a source previously told Us that the 90210 alum is “in denial” about the possibility of being incarcerated and would rather take the case to trial than strike a deal which would include serving time.

