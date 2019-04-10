On the move. Lori Loughlin stepped out on Wednesday, April 10, just one day after Us Weekly confirmed that she rejected a plea deal regarding her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The Fuller House star, 54, sported gold sunglasses, a light purple sweater and wore her hair in a messy bun while out in Santa Monica on Wednesday without her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who is also facing charges for his alleged participation in Operation Varsity Blues. The pair were arrested in March and have been accused of paying $500,000 to secure daughters Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, admission into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, although neither girl has experience playing the sport.

Loughlin and the fashion designer, 55, appeared in federal court on April 3 to face conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud charges. A judge informed them that they were facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, three years’ probation and a $250,000 fine if found guilty.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the 90210 alum and Gianulli turned down a plea deal on Tuesday, April 9, that would include a minimum two-year prison sentence. The couple were then charged with money laundering conspiracy hours later.

“Lori is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison,” a second insider previously told Us. “She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

Although Loughlin is prepared to put up a fight, Felicity Huffman, who was also arrested in March for her alleged involvement in the racketeering scam, pleaded guilty on Monday, April 8, to paying $15,000 to help her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, whom she shares with husband William H. Macy, improve her SATs score.

