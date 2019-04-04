Not ready to face reality. Lori Loughlin hasn’t yet grasped the fact that she could potentially face jail time for her alleged involvement in the nationwide college bribery scandal.

“Lori is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family, and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

Though the Full House alum, 54, was spotted out with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, on March 28, and days later leaving a yoga class, Loughlin has had a hard time getting herself out of the house. “Lori has felt very trapped for the last few weeks, not wanting to leave her house or go out with friends,” another insider tells Us.

Loughlin and the fashion designer, 55, are in hot water for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, designated as USC crew team recruits in order to get them admitted to the prestigious school, despite neither girl ever participating in the sport.

As for actress Felicity Huffman, who was also named and arrested for her alleged part in the scam, an insider tells Us her “lawyers are already in discussions with the United State’s Attorney’s Office for a resolution to this nightmare,” adding, “Felicity is hoping to avoid any prison time and would agree to plead guilty to not burden taxpayers with a long trial.”

Loughlin, Giannulli and Huffman, 56, appeared in front of a federal judge in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, where they were among others charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. According to a judge in the courtroom, they face a max sentence of 20 years in federal prison as well as three years probation and a $250,000 fine.

