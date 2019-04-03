Felicity Huffman is keeping her head held high as she prepares to appear in federal court on Wednesday, April 3, amid her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal, otherwise known as Operation Varsity Blues.

“Felicity’s lawyers are already in discussions with the United State’s Attorney’s Office for a resolution to this nightmare,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Felicity is hoping to avoid any prison time and would agree to plead guilty to not burden taxpayers with a long trial.”

The Desperate Housewives alum, 56, was arrested in March for allegedly making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance cheating scheme on behalf of” her eldest daughter Sophia, 18, according to court documents. Huffman considered pursuing the racketeering scheme “for a second time,” for younger daughter Georgia, 17, whom she also shares with husband William H. Macy, but ultimately chose not to do so.

“The shame and humiliation are unfathomable,” a second insider previously told Us of Huffman, who will appear in court alongside Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who were also arrested in March for their alleged participation in the scheme.

