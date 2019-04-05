Who Is Jackson Guthy? 5 Things to Know About Olivia Jade's Boyfriend

Low-key love! Olivia Jade Giannulli has been hiding out at her boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s Malibu pad as her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, deal with the aftermath of their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that Olivia, 19, “has been staying” with Guthy, 23, and “she’s not talking to her parents” at the moment: “Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private Stories on Instagram, using the only-close-friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

Although the beauty guru’s friends are encouraging her to “not be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her,” she isn’t listening to them and she “feels she is the victim,” added the insider.

Olivia, who boasts nearly 2 million followers on YouTube, lost brand deals with TRESemme and Sephora after Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, allegedly paid $500,000 to secure her and older sister Bella, 20, admission into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, even though they have never played the sport. The Fuller House star and the fashion designer appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, to face the charges nearly three weeks after they were arrested.

While Olivia “is still enrolled” at USC, the insider told Us that “she has physically withdrawn” due to fears of bullying. “She was passionate about her career and now everything she built has imploded before her eyes,” a second source told Us, noting that the social media star “blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career.”

Although the vlogger and Bella “were so close” to Loughlin before her alleged participation in Operation Varsity Blues made headlines, they are now “resentful” of her and Mossimo.

Meanwhile, the 90210 alum is determined to fight for her freedom and hasn’t come to terms with the fact that she could serve time behind bars. “Lori is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison,” a third source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

Scroll down to find out more about Guthy, the man Olivia is leaning on as her parents’ legal battle plays out.

1. He is a singer-songwriter.

Guthy, who is currently in the band North of Nine, started playing the piano as a 4-year-old and took up songwriting just three years later. “I got started at a really young age,” he told Seventeen in March 2012, just one year after performing his single “Loving” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

2. He’s a dog person.

The “Young & Single” crooner loves spending time with his furry friends and he has shared many pawesome photos cuddling with dogs on his Instagram account.

3. He isn’t afraid of PDA.

Guthy didn’t mind when Olivia left a sweet comment on his March 5 Instagram collage. “Good looks,” she wrote alongside two black-and-white photos of the pop star lounging in his car. Guthy also knows how to manage a high-profile relationship because of his famous friendships with the likes of Noah Centineo and Spencer Pratt.

4. He has famous parents too.

Like his girlfriend, Guthy understands the struggles of growing up in the spotlight. His mother, Victoria Jackson, ran a successful self-titled makeup company for years, while his father, Bill Guthy, leads a marketing firm Guthy-Renker, which is valued at $1.5 billion.

5. He knows how to balance his personal and professional life.

Guthy told Seventeen in March 2012 that he established a routine while touring with Big Time Rush and One Direction. “It was a really cool being out on the road and doing school with my tutor over Skype or on the phone, but it can definitely be difficult,” he admitted at the time. “My education is the most important thing, so I always have to make time for it.”

