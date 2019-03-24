That’s what friends are for. YouTube star David Dobrik has been keeping in touch with pal Olivia Jade Giannulli amid the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“[Olivia is] a strong girl and she’s a smart girl, so she’ll be good,” the Slovakian-born internet personality, 22, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in L.A. on Saturday, March 23. “We’re definitely all checking in with her.”

The Vlog Squad leader, who boasts more than 11.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, added: “Who knows? I’m gonna catch myself in some stupid stuff later and, hopefully, I’ll have a good support system too.”

The former Viner also quoted Miley Cyrus‘ hit from Hannah Montana “Nobody’s Perfect,” saying, “Everyone makes mistakes; everyone has those days.”

Olivia Jade’s parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, along with dozens of others (including actress Felicity Huffman), are currently at the center of a federal investigation, which alleges that they bribed their children’s ways into prestigious colleges. (Olivia Jade, 19, and older sister Bella, 20, are both currently enrolled at USC.)

“She doesn’t know what to do next,” a source told Us of Olivia, who made her income through sponsored posts and videos on Instagram and YouTube. “It’s now hard to make money and she receives hate if she even puts herself out there.” (Her clothing line with Princess Polly and makeup palette with Sephora have been discontinued in the wake of the scandal.)

The Full House alum, 54, and the fashion designer, 55, were arrested earlier this month after they allegedly paid $500,000 for their two daughters to be portrayed as University of Southern California crew recruits in order to facilitate their entry to the college. They each were released on a $1 million bond. “This is Lori’s worst nightmare — not only for her, but for her children and extended family,” another source told Us.

As of Friday, March 22, USC was still in the process of “conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed,” the university said in a statement to Us.

Loughlin — who has since been fired from Hallmark and may not appear on the final season of Fuller House — and her husband, as well as Huffman, 56, are scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

With reporting by Carly Sloane

