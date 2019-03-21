Life as Olivia Jade Giannulli knows it may never be the same.

As first revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the 19-year-old YouTuber is “in a strange place” after losing several brand deals because her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for their alleged roles in the college admissions scam.

“She doesn’t know what to do next,” a source tells Us. “It’s now hard to make money and she receives hate if she even puts herself out there.”

Olivia made her income through sponsored posts and videos thanks to her 1.9 million YouTube subscribers and 1.4 million Instagram followers. In addition to working with brands like TRESemmé and HP, she created a clothing with Princess Polly and a launched a makeup palette with Sephora, both of which have been discontinued in light of the scandal.

According to the source, she is “leaning on friends for support.”

“Her core group of friends has stuck by her,” the source notes. “But she feels lost.”

Loughlin, 54, and Mossimo, 55, who also share 20-year-old daughter Bella, were arrested after they allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 to ensure their daughters would be admitted to the University of Southern California.

According to court documents, the couple allegedly paid the money “in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Both Olivia and Bella have reportedly decided not to return to USC after the scandal. Their parents, meanwhile, were each released on a $1 million bond and are set to appear in a Boston courtroom on March 29. No one in the Loughlin-Giannulli family has publicly commented on the allegations.

For more on the college admissions scandal — and all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week — subscribe to the “Hot Hollywood” podcast.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!