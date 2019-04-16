Relying on their religion. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were all smiles while attending Palm Sunday mass at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills a day before entering pleas of not guilty in the college admissions scandal on Monday, April 15.

The Full House alum, 54, was dressed in a light-blue cardigan, dark slacks and glasses for the service, while her spouse was outfitted in head-to-toe black.

According to The Blast, the duo even led the Palm Sunday procession, which is performed ahead of Easter week to signify the entry of Jesus to Jerusalem, “through and around the church.” They carried palm fronds that had been blessed and are, according to NewAdvent.org, “an emblem of joy and victory over enemies.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the former When Calls the Heart star, 54, and the fashion designer, 55, pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges on Monday after being accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

They also requested to waive their right to appear in court again to enter pleas for new charges filed against them on April 9.

A source told Us earlier this month that the married couple turned down a plea deal that carried a minimum two-year prison sentence.

Criminal defense attorney Lou Shapiro told Us in April that the former Hallmark staple could serve up to 21 years in prison if found guilty.

An insider also told Us that Loughlin is willing to take the risk because she hasn’t accepted her potential reality.

“Lori is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison,” the insider said. “She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family, and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

Loughlin was arrested on March 13 after allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have her daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, named as recruits to the USC crew team, thereby ensuring their admission to the college, despite the fact that neither girl had been involved in the sport.

One day prior, Mossimo was arrested along with Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to charges of fraud on April 8, after allegedly paying $15,000 in an SAT exam scam. The parents are among dozens facing similar charges in the nationwide scandal.

