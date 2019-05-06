Trying to put the drama behind her. Olivia Jade Giannulli is doing her best to move on from parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The YouTube star, 19, has packed up her belongings to move into a new home, a source confirms to Us Weekly. “Olivia has been leaning on friends and wants a new place to start a new chapter,” the insider reveals. “Olivia is very much in the headspace [that] she wants to move forward from the scandal. She’s focusing on what’s next and not looking back.”

The insider explains that the beauty guru, who lived in a dormitory at the University of Southern California at the time the scandal broke, did not stay on campus “too often,” and was mostly “living with friends” during the school year. Now, “Olivia is moving out fully on her own,” the source notes. “[She] wants a new place for a fresh start.”

The makeup maven was spotted shopping at an IKEA furniture store in Burbank, California, on Friday, May 3. The day prior, moving trucks were seen outside of her mom and dad’s mansion in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Prior to her move, Olivia was shacking up in boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s Malibu home. However, a second source told Us on Thursday, May 2, they “haven’t been spending as much time together” in recent weeks.

The insider noted, “It’s a strange transitional time, but he’s trying to be there for her.”

The Full House alum, 54, and the fashion designer, 55 — who also share 20-year-old daughter Bella — were arrested in March after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

The following month, the duo were charged with multiple counts of fraud and money laundering conspiracy, but pleaded not guilty. Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani previously told Us that it is very likely that Loughlin and Mossimo will go to jail for their alleged actions. The later explained, “[They] could spend years, if not decades, behind bars.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

