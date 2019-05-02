Everything has changed. Olivia Jade Giannulli leaned on her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, in the immediate aftermath of the college admissions scandal, but now the pair are pulling apart.

“Olivia and Jackson haven’t been spending as much time together than they were before,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It’s a strange transitional time, but he’s trying to be there for her.”

Although the YouTube star, 19, and the singer-songwriter, 23, have been doing their own things, a second insider reveals that they are still close. “Jackson has been there for Olivia. Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive,” the source says. “It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”

While the beauty guru did not speak to her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, immediately after they were arrested, the first source adds that she has “really pushed past the drama.” The insider explains, “It doesn’t seem to be impacting her day to day. She is still nervous for her parents.”

The Full House alum, 54, and the fashion designer, 55, were arrested last month after they allegedly paid $500,000 to ensure that Olivia and her older sister, Bella, 20, were admitted into the University of Southern California. The pair were charged with multiple counts of fraud and money laundering conspiracy and pleaded not guilty in April.

“[Lori] thinks she did nothing wrong,” another source told Us last month. “Her husband presented this to her like it wasn’t an illegal thing she was doing.”

The insider noted that “jail time looks real” for the duo and their family “is really worried” about what the future holds for them. Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani previously told Us that the couple “could spend years, if not decades, behind bars.”

Rahmani explained, “The feds have an overwhelming amount of evidence against [them], including emails, phone calls and financial documents.”

