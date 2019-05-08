Olivia Jade Giannulli has been dealing with a lot of life changes in the past few months since news of her parents’ involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam broke, and now a source confirms to Us Weekly she is no longer dating boyfriend Jackson Guthy.

“Olivia and Jackson have been cooling off for a couple months,” the insider explains to Us. “They aren’t together anymore, but are still very cordial and really do remain friends.”

The news comes on the heels of another source who told Us earlier this month that the singer-songwriter, 23, was “trying to be there for” Giannulli, 19, in the wake of the scandal. The source noted that Guthy and the YouTube star “haven’t been spending as much time together [as] they were before.”

However, despite the media frenzy surrounding Giannulli and her mom, Lori Loughlin, and dad Mossimo Giannulli, Guthy “has been there for Olivia” in any way he can. “Whether it be the occasional coffee run or just being physically near her, he’s trying to be supportive,” a third insider added. “It hasn’t always been easy, given the crazy amount of spotlight on them right now.”

Olivia — who was initially staying with Guthy in his Malibu home after not returning to her USC dormitory following the headline-making scandal in March — has packed up her things in order to move into a new home, a source confirmed to Us on May 6.

“Olivia has been leaning on friends and wants a new place to start a new chapter,” the insider explained. “Olivia is very much in the headspace [that] she wants to move forward from the scandal. She’s focusing on what’s next and not looking back.”

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, were arrested for their part in the scam, which allegedly saw them “pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (The couple also share 20-year-old daughter Bella.)

In April, the Full House alum and the fashion designer were charged on additional counts of fraud and money laundering conspiracy, but pleaded not guilty during a court hearing that month. Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani told Us the pair “could spend years, if not decades, behind bars.”

