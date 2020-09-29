Olivia Jade Giannulli’s Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Arrested for DUI

Jackson Guthy, who is dating Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, was booked for a misdemeanor driving under the influence earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 24-year-old singer was pulled over in Los Angeles on September 7. He was subsequently cited for a misdemeanor, booked and released at 7: 28 p.m. local time that same day.

Guthy has been linked to Giannulli, who turned 21 on Monday, September 28, since early 2019. Us broke the news that May that the twosome briefly split after her parents, Loughlin, 56, and Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their roles in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The on-again, off-again couple were back on by that August.

“Olivia really loves him,” a source previously told Us. “He’s so chill and laid-back that she can’t help but be comfortable around him.”

While the YouTuber initially kept a low-profile after her parents were accused of paying $500,000 to ensure her and her sister Bella Giannulli’s admissions into the University of Southern California, Olivia Jade has started to step out more often in recent weeks.

“Throughout this ordeal, Olivia was distant from her former sorority sisters and certain people she was close to before the news broke,” a second insider told Us in May. “Her former friends were not sure if it was based on legal advice or the fact that she felt too embarrassed to face the situation to old friends. Now, Olivia has been more open to communicating with them and rekindling those friendships.”

Most recently, the social media influencer and Guthy were spotted holding hands during a date night at Delilah restaurant in Los Aneles on September 23.

Their outing came as Loughlin and Mossimo, 57, prepare to report for their respective prison sentences. While the Full House actress was sentenced to two months behind bars at a federal correctional institution in Victorville, California, the fashion designer is set to serve five months Lompoc Camp in California. The pair must surrender to their respective facilities no later than 2 p.m. on November 19, 2020.

Loughlin and Mossimo were also ordered to pay fines, complete community service and sentenced to two years of supervised release.

“I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, I had only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments,” the actress told the judge at her virtual hearing on August 21. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life.”