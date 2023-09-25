Madelyn Cline supported her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, shortly after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the pair’s romance.

The Outer Banks actress, 25, was in attendance at Davidson’s “Pete Davidson Live” stand-up show at The Chelsea in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23. “[She] was laughing a ton, she had a huge smile on her face the whole time,” a source tells Us, noting that the pair stayed together in the Crockfords suite at Resorts World.

Us broke the news on Friday, September 22, that Cline and Davidson, 29, are dating. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” an insider told Us. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Before moving on with Davidson, Cline dated Jackson Guthy. The pair sparked breakup rumors in July after fans noticed that Cline unfollowed Guthy, 27, on Instagram. It’s unknown when the former couple, who began dating in June 2022, officially called it quits.

Related: Pete Davidson's Dating History: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More! From on-again, off-again relationships to whirlwind engagements, Pete Davidson has had a rocky dating history. Following a brief engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018, Davidson didn’t turn his back on romance with fellow A-Listers. Davidson began romancing actress Margaret Qualley several months later until October 2019 before he rebounded with the likes of Kaia Gerber […]

Davidson, meanwhile, split from Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders last month after less than one year of dating. “There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” another source told Us at the time. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Along with Wonders, who also collaborated with Davidson on his show Bupkis, the Saturday Night Live alum has dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

Related: Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' Relationship Timeline Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continued to grow closer after filming their movie Bodies Bodies Bodies — and their relationship turned romantic in 2023. The pair met in 2021 while working on the dark comedy, which was released the following year. Rumors of a potential romance between Davidson and Wonders started to swirl in December 2022 when […]

Aside from being briefly linked to DJ Zack Bia in January 2022, Cline’s most notable romance was with her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, whom she dated from 2020 to 2021. (Stokes, 31, has since moved on with Kelsea Ballerini.)

“Some people can [discuss their personal life] — I can’t,” Cline said of dating in the public eye during a February appearance on Today. “If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small.”

Related: Madelyn Cline and Jackson Guthy's Relationship Timeline Madelyn Cline shared a low-key romance with Jackson Guthy following her split from Chase Stokes. After she and Stokes broke up after more than a year of dating in November 2021, Cline was briefly linked to DJ Zack Bia before sparking romance rumors with Guthy in June 2022. Guthy, for his part, previously made headlines […]

She continued: “I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Prior to his Sin City show, Davidson returned to the stand-up stage alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart following a brief stint in rehab for struggles with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. Davidson extended his 2023 comedy tour in August, including five special shows with Mulaney, 41, and Stewart, 60. He is set to perform multiple shows across California, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Canada through November.

With reporting by Travis Cronin