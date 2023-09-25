Madelyn Cline supported her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, shortly after Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the pair’s romance.
The Outer Banks actress, 25, was in attendance at Davidson’s “Pete Davidson Live” stand-up show at The Chelsea in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 23. “[She] was laughing a ton, she had a huge smile on her face the whole time,” a source tells Us, noting that the pair stayed together in the Crockfords suite at Resorts World.
Us broke the news on Friday, September 22, that Cline and Davidson, 29, are dating. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” an insider told Us. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”
Before moving on with Davidson, Cline dated Jackson Guthy. The pair sparked breakup rumors in July after fans noticed that Cline unfollowed Guthy, 27, on Instagram. It’s unknown when the former couple, who began dating in June 2022, officially called it quits.
Davidson, meanwhile, split from Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders last month after less than one year of dating. “There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” another source told Us at the time. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”
Along with Wonders, who also collaborated with Davidson on his show Bupkis, the Saturday Night Live alum has dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.
Aside from being briefly linked to DJ Zack Bia in January 2022, Cline’s most notable romance was with her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, whom she dated from 2020 to 2021. (Stokes, 31, has since moved on with Kelsea Ballerini.)
“Some people can [discuss their personal life] — I can’t,” Cline said of dating in the public eye during a February appearance on Today. “If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy, away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small.”
She continued: “I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”
Prior to his Sin City show, Davidson returned to the stand-up stage alongside John Mulaney and Jon Stewart following a brief stint in rehab for struggles with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. Davidson extended his 2023 comedy tour in August, including five special shows with Mulaney, 41, and Stewart, 60. He is set to perform multiple shows across California, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Canada through November.
