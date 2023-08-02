Pete Davidson Marks Return to Stand-Up After Reported Rehab Stay

Pete Davidson is returning to the stand-up stage with fellow comedians John Mulaney and Jon Stewart by his side.

Mulaney, 40, took to social media on Tuesday, August 1, to announce a tour titled “Jon, John & Pete” with Stewart, 60, and Davidson, 29. The collaboration will be a limited run with shows in September, which include stops in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Tickets for the trio’s comedy act will be available for purchase on Friday, August 4, after the pre-sale on Wednesday, August 2.

The news comes one month after it was reported that Davidson entered rehab due to struggles with PTSD and borderline personality disorder. Multiple outlets confirmed that Davidson checked himself into the facility shortly after making headlines for his angry voicemail to PETA, who called him out for purchasing — rather than adopting — a dog.

It remains unclear whether Davidson exited rehab or if he is still in the facility ahead of his upcoming joint tour.

Davidson raised eyebrows in June when his explicit voicemail for PETA’s Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch publicly surfaced. His response to Nachminovitch came after she slammed his decision to buy a cavapoo puppy in a New York pet store rather than adopt from a shelter.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse,” he said in a statement at the time. “I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

Earlier that year, Davison was involved in a car crash with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. Davidson was behind the wheel in March when he lost control of his vehicle and hopped the curb. His car hit a fire hydrant before crashing into the side of a nearby house.

Us Weekly confirmed late last month that Davidson was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and attend 12 hours of traffic school, along with finishing a course at a morgue regarding victims of reckless drivers.

Davidson, who resides in New York, should be able to complete his requirements in his home city even though the incident took place in Los Angeles. He must have all hours finished within the next 18 months.