Pete Davidson has entered rehab after struggling with PTSD and borderline personality disorder, multiple outlets report.

The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live alum’s alleged admission to the facility comes weeks after he left an angry, explicit voicemail for Daphna Nachminovitch, the Senior Vice President of cruelty investigations at PETA. His tirade was in response to Nachminovitch releasing a statement condemning Davidson’s decision to buy a cavapoo puppy rather than adopt from a shelter.

The comedian addressed the voicemail soon after, telling TMZ on June 6 that he wanted “a specific hypoallergenic dog” as he’s allergic to most breeds and believed adopting one “wasn’t an option, and if it was, it was rare.”

Davidson — who was filmed filling out paperwork for the dog with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders — continued: “I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

Weeks later, the King of Staten Island star was charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home in March. His arraignment is scheduled for July 27.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told Us in a statement on June 16.

TMZ was first to report the incident in which Davidson lost control of his vehicle while driving in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills with Wonders, 27. The Meet Cute actor — who met Wonders in 2021 on the set of their film Bodies Bodies Bodies — was not arrested at the time and authorities didn’t believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

“The structure of the house is damaged tremendously,” the owner of the home exclusively told Us at the time of the accident, adding that Davidson’s Mercedes was totaled. “It was very dramatic.”

Prior to his current rehab stay, Davidson has been candid about his struggles with mental health. While chatting with Glenn Close for Variety’s Actors on Actors series in January 2021, he opened up about receiving a borderline personality disorder diagnosis several years prior.

“I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it,” he told the Fatal Attraction star, 76. “Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

The New York native also opened up about a past rehab stint during a February 2020 standup performance in New York City. During his act at Carolines on Broadway, he revealed that he’d worked on new material during his time at the Sierra Tucson rehab facility in Arizona, The New York Post reported at the time.

The performance wasn’t the first time Davidson approached his mental health battle with humor. During an October 2018 SNL Weekend Update segment, the actor encouraged Kanye West to take psychiatric medication after the rapper, 46, went on a political rant supporting then-President Donald Trump during a prior episode.

“Take ’em. There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ’em. It’s great,” Davidson — who went on to date West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian from October 2021 to August 2022 — quipped at the time.