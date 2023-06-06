Doubling down. Pete Davidson addressed a voicemail he left for PETA after the organization slammed him for buying a dog from a pet store.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, told TMZ on Tuesday, June 6, that he wanted “a specific hypoallergenic dog” because he’s allergic to most breeds, but believed adopting one “wasn’t an option, and if it was, it was rare.”

The comedian added that the cavapoo puppy was for his mom, whose dog died earlier this year. “I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years,” the King of Staten Island star continued. “I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

The Bupkis actor made headlines earlier this month when he and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were filmed filling out paperwork at Citipups, a New York City pet store. The establishment told TMZ at the time that the duo purchased a 2-month-old cavapoo puppy after Davidson saw a photo of the dog online.

After the video appeared online, a spokesperson for PETA condemned his decision to purchase a pet rather than adopt from a shelter.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” Daphna Nachminovitch, senior vice president of cruelty investigations at PETA, told TMZ on Monday, June 5. “Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future.”

Nachminovitch continued: “Our hearts go out to the Davidson family for the loss of their dog, but Pete must know in his heart that there’s no excuse for buying a dog and propping up the puppy mill industry when millions of dogs await loving homes in shelters, and we hope he’ll do the right thing and adopt next time.”

In response, Davidson left a voicemail for Nachminovitch in which he defended his choice to buy the cavapoo. “I just want to let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed,” the Meet Cute star said in the audio clip. “I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs. And my mom’s f–king dog, who was 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog. So, why don’t you do your research before you f–king create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired c–t. F–k you and suck my d–k.”

The Suicide Squad actor doesn’t use social media, but last month he shared a message via his friend Dave Sirus‘ Instagram account mourning his previous dog, Henry. “Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family,” the New York City native wrote on May 4. “Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast. My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure id even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever.”

Davidson added that he doesn’t normally watch his own work but “didn’t mind” watching with Henry. “When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen,” he wrote. “He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”