Hunk of burning love! Pete Davidson “couldn’t be happier” amid his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Things are going great,” the insider says, noting that “things are getting pretty serious between them.”

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and the On the Rocks actress, 27, “spend a lot of their free time together” and are “constantly laughing, joking around, and just having fun,” the source adds.

Ahead of their romance, Davidson had a whirlwind relationship with Kim Kardashian that came to an end in August 2022. He was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski in November 2022 before their fling fizzled out ahead of the new year.

Following several high-profile couplings, the King of Staten Island star’s “low-key relationship” with Wonders is “really refreshing” for the comedian, the insider tells Us. Davidson is happy to “not have every aspect of his romance scrutinized by the public and he loves being with Chase whenever he can.”

Despite being celebrities, the Dirt actor “feels like he can just be himself with Chase” and the pair act “like any other normal couple,” the source explains.

“They go to amusement parks together and go out for nice dinners. But they’re just as happy staying in, watching movies, and ordering takeout,” the insider reveals. “Pete is excited to see where things go and he feels like he’s on cloud nine.”

Davidson and Wonders raised eyebrows in December 2022 when they attended a New York Rangers game with their Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Rachel Sennott. At the time, the stand-up was hooking up with Ratajkowski, 31, but Us confirmed later that month they had called it quits.

The Suicide Squad actor seemingly moved on with Wonders in January after they were spotted getting cozy in New York City. The twosome added fuel to the relationship rumors later that month when they shared a kiss during a Universal Studios outing.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies costars, however, had “insane chemistry” from the moment they met in 2021 while filming the thriller, a source exclusively told Us in January.

After teaming up again on Peacock’s Bupkis, Davidson finally spoke out about his connection with Wonders. “I mean, she’s the best,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”

The following month, the City on Fire actress gushed over her beau. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything,” she told Nylon magazine in an interview published in May. “It feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred.”