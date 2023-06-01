Making a commitment? Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders seemingly hit a major milestone in their romance — getting a dog together.

In an Instagram Story video from pet store Citipups in New York City, Davidson, 29, and Wonders, 27, were seen filling out paperwork on Wednesday, May 31. In the clip, the actress wrapped her arms around her boyfriend’s neck as they prepared to take a puppy home with them.

The establishment later told TMZ that the couple purchased a 2-month-old cavapoo puppy after the Saturday Night Live alum reportedly saw a photo of the dog online.

Davidson and Wonders met while working on the 2021 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies. The former costars reconnected earlier this year following the New York native’s high-profile splits from Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2022 that Davidson and Ratajkowski, 31, were dating following multiple outings. The pair called it quits by the end of the year. Ahead of his romance with the model, the King of Staten Island star dated Kardashian, 42, ​for nearly 10 months before Us confirmed their split in August 2022.

Davidson — who has also been linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor and Kaia Gerber — recently questioned why his dating life continues to be a major topic of conversation.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said during a March episode of the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Two months later, Wonders offered a rare glimpse into her dynamic with Davidson. “We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” she gushed during an interview with Nylon magazine in May.

The Michigan native reflected on how she has had to adjust to dating in the public eye, saying, “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game.”

Wonders also praised the connection she shares with the Meet Cute actor — on and off screen.

“[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro and acting with him is my favorite thing,” she continued. “As soon as I got onto [Pete’s new series] Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we’d be like, ‘This s—t’s crazy! This is so dark.'”