Something special! Chase Sui Wonders offered a rare glimpse into her low-key romance with Pete Davidson after working together again on Bupkis.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” the actress, 26, gushed during an interview with Nylon magazine, which was published on Tuesday, May 9.

Wonders opened up about adjusting to dating in the spotlight, adding, “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes … it’s like a video game. It feels like another weird player came into the video game.”

The Michigan native noted that her life “hasn’t changed that much” after finding her professional success with Bodies Bodies Bodies, where she met Davidson, 29. After collaborating on multiple projects, Wonders praised the duo’s ability to mix business with pleasure.

“Bupkis is super personal and close to the heart,” she shared, referring to the comedian’s Peacock series. “[Pete and I] became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He’s such a pro and acting with him is my favorite thing.”

Wonders continued: “As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The relationship’s a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we’d be like, ‘This s—t’s crazy! This is so dark.'”

Davidson and Wonders first met while working on the 2021 horror flick. The former costars reconnected earlier this year following the New York native’s high-profile splits from Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, respectively.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2022 that Davidson and Ratajkowski, 31, were dating after they were photographed together several times. The pair called it quits by the end of the year. Ahead of his brief romance with the Gone Girl actress, Davidson made headlines for his whirlwind relationship with Kardashian, 42. The twosome were together for less than one year before Us confirmed their split in August 2022.

The King of Staten Island star previously confessed that he didn’t mind the public’s interest in his personal life. “I know what it comes with,” Davidson said on Peacock’s Hart to Heart, which dropped one month before his breakup with the reality star. “I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”

More recently, however, Davidson questioned why his dating history continues to be a major topic of discussion.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said during a March episode of the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

The Meet Cute actor later praised Wonders for playing his onscreen girlfriend in Bupkis. “I mean, she’s the best,” the Saturday Night Live alum told Entertainment Tonight on April 27. “She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going.”