A topic of conversation. Pete Davidson is aware that his love life is of interest to the public — and the comedian revealed that he has no issues with the attention.

“I don’t mind. I know what it comes with,” Davidson, 28, said during the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Hart to Heart, which debuted on Thursday, July 14. “I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with then whatever.”

During his appearance on the show, the Saturday Night Live alum also hinted that he was looking forward to getting married in the future. “That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?” he said in a clip, noting that he would “100 percent” like to tie the knot before having kids.

Davidson previously opened up about his approach when it comes to dating someone new. “I’m just very, very honest,” he said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in May 2021, adding that he isn’t into “playing any of the games” in a relationship. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

According to the New York native, it is important to be honest with a potential partner. “Off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens,'” he continued at the time. “And that can either be a lot for someone … or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can handle that stuff.”

Davidson’s dating life previously made headlines when he started dating Ariana Grande. The couple originally met in March 2016 during the singer’s appearance on SNL. They started dating two years later and made their relationship Instagram official in May 2018.

Us Weekly broke the news in June 2018 that Davidson and Grande, 29, were engaged after a few weeks of dating. They called it quits later that year.

The King of Staten Island actor was then briefly linked to Kate Beckinsale before moving on with Phoebe Dynevor in March 2021. After Davidson was spotted holding hands with the Bridgerton star, 27, Us confirmed that they were trying to date long distance.

“They’re happy with each other. He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around,” a source exclusively shared with Us at the time. Davidson and Dynevor’s romance fizzled out later that summer.

The actor’s love life was at the center of attention again in October 2021 after he sparked dating speculation with Kim Kardashian. The twosome, who shared an onscreen kiss during the reality star’s SNL hosting debut, started dating shortly after the collaboration.

Amid his romance with Kardashian, 41, news broke that Olivia O’Brien claimed she briefly dated Davidson. The musician, 22, explained on the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry” podcast late last month that didn’t think “anyone knew” about their past connection.

A rep for Davidson, however, told Us in a statement, “There is no truth to this – they were friends and hung out one time.”

The singer later clarified that she was answering a “very specific question” that was taken out of context. “I never claimed to date anyone. Stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago,” she wrote via Instagram Story on July 1.

