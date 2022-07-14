Ready for the altar? Pete Davidson recently opened up about his desire to have children of his own someday — and he wants marriage to be part of the picture.

“That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?” the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, said during the season 2 premiere of Peacock’s Hart to Heart, which debuted on Thursday, July 14. The comedian added that he “100 percent” hopes to walk down the aisle in the future.

In a clip from the conversation released earlier this week, Davidson confessed that he’s “excited” about the idea of raising kids. “It’s my dream,” the King of Staten Island star, who has been dating Kim Kardashian since October 2021, told host Kevin Hart.

The Guy Code alum noted that part of his inspiration to start a family comes from losing his father, Scott, who died during the September 11 attacks in New York City in 2001. “Since my dad died, I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to have a kid.’ And like, I don’t like saying corny s–t — the reasoning was like, ‘I don’t want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now,'” the Suicide Squad actor said. “It wasn’t his fault [that] he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn’t have to feel like that. I’m very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn’t.”

Davidson came close to exchanging vows in 2018 after getting engaged to Ariana Grande, but the twosome split just four months after their engagement made headlines. He went on to date several A-listers — from Kate Beckinsale to Margaret Qualley — before he was linked to Kardashian, 41, last fall. The couple connected when the Skims CEO hosted SNL, sharing a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch.

“It was just a vibe,” the California native told the cameras during season 1 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, spilling exactly “how it went down” with her beau. “I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different.'”

Kardashian’s romance with Davidson came amid her split from Kanye West, with whom she shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The makeup mogul filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and was declared legally single earlier this year.

The SKKN founder was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011. When it comes to potentially tying the knot for a fourth time, Kardashian doesn’t want to rush down the aisle.

“I think I’m definitely going to be really cautious, because I have proven maybe I’m not the best at it,” she said on the Today show in June. “I don’t want to make that mistake again, so I would really [be cautious]. … I took 10 months to just be by myself [after splitting from Kanye]. … After that, I was like, ‘OK, I’m ready.’ It was so pleasantly unexpected.”

While the pair started off taking things slow, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Davidson has “bonded with” Kardashian’s four kids. “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” a second insider revealed in April. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh. … They’re getting closer and closer and are a really great pair.”

