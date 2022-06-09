Playing matchmaker? Michael Che may have written Pete Davidson‘s first kiss with Kim Kardashian — but the Saturday Night Live star is still waiting for a thank you.

“Absolutely not. He hasn’t mentioned it,” Che, 39, said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, June 8, before joking, “In fact, this is the first I’ve heard they’re dating. Is it serious?”

In October 2021, Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, appeared in several sketches together when she made her SNL hosting debut. They starred in one about Kourtney Kardashian and her now-husband, Travis Barker, before sharing a kiss during an Aladdin-themed bit.

The couple were later spotted on multiple dates throughout the next month and were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, California, confirming their relationship. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Davidson were “getting serious” about each other, adding, “Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

The Skims founder, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, later revealed that her estranged husband, 45, “walked out” during her SNL appearance. “I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ — so he wished I said the word ‘filed for divorce,’” she told Khloé Kardashian during a May episode of The Kardashians. “And he was upset that I also said he was ‘a rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.'”

Earlier this month, Kim also offered viewers a glimpse at the beginning of her romance with the comedian. “So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different,'” she recalled on the Hulu series. “But Pete does not come to my afterparty and everyone was at my afterparty. He is not giving me the time of day.”

According to the California native, she was the one to make the first move. “So, a few days later I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ I text him,” Kim told the cameras. “I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f–k).”

