A difference of opinions. While Kim Kardashian was celebrating her first-time hosting Saturday Night Live, Kanye West had some constructive criticism about his then-estranged wife’s approach to the gig.

“He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven’t talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’ — so he wished I said the word filed for divorce,” Kim, 41, revealed to Khloé Kardashian during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, May 5. “And he was upset that I also said he was ‘a rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said rapper.'”

The reality star explained that she had no ill intentions when it came to her speech. “I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke,” she shared. “I made fun of myself, my mom and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games and apparently, it wasn’t to him.”

During her hosting debut in October 2021, Kim reflected on her relationship with Kanye, 44, amid their divorce.

“Honestly, all the ups [and] all the downs. I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids,” she said at the time. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth and if there’s one thing I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

While recalling the Yeezy designer’s reaction, the reality star pointed out the double standard between them. “I have sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out,” Kim, who filed for divorce in February 2021, added. “He is so used to getting exactly what he wants — I have never seen anything like it. Good for him but it is not going to happen here.”

After Kim’s appearance on SNL, her relationship with Kanye took a turn when he began to publicly question her decisions about their family. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the record producer, who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kim wrote via Instagram in February.

In response, the Skims founder called Kanye out for his “constant attacks” in a rare public statement. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she explained in her own Instagram post that same month. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

More recently, Kim opened up about the ups and downs that she faces when it comes to Kanye.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere,” the businesswoman said during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast last month. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff, him and I just took a minute of not talking and I think in all relationships, it’ll be like that.”

Kim also shared that the duo are able to stay in one another’s lives when “things are calm” between them. “We don’t really communicate, but I think that’s OK sometimes,” she continued. “And I think that we will. We always will. That’s just who I am. I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that’ll never change, but it doesn’t mean that they’re the right one for you and that’s OK too.”

Amid the major life change, Kim moved on with Pete Davidson after they worked together on SNL. During the new episode of The Kardashians, the KKW Beauty founder admitted that she wasn’t ruling out another walk down the aisle. “I believe in love. That is why hopefully there will only be one more wedding for me. Fourth time is the charm,” Kim joked while talking to her loved ones.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays.

