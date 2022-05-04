Shortly after sparks flew between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, she had wedding bells on the brain — and not just because she was at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement party?

“To me, a baby [means] you’re stuck for life,” Kim, 41, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West, says to friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella in a sneak peek of the Thursday, May 5, episode of The Kardashians.

She laughs, adding, “Marriages come and go, no offense guys. Take it from me.” (Huck and Riportella were engaged at the time and wed in November 2021.)

Kim, who had worked with Davidson, 28, on Saturday Night Live one week prior to attending Barker’s proposal to her sister in October 2021, adds that she doesn’t think Kravis will “wait too long to get married” as they were already trying to have kids.

“I believe in love. That’s why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me,” the Selfish author says with a smile. “Fourth time’s the charm!”

In addition to her marriage to West, which filed to legally end in February 2021, Kim was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013. (She split from the NBA player after 72 days of marriage but their divorce took two years to finalize.)

While Kim was spotted with Davidson in late October on a Halloween date with newly engaged Barker, 46, and Kourtney, 43, the Skims founder later revealed that they have had a private first date at the Beverly Hills Hotel after she hosted SNL on October 9.

“We privately hung out first. We just chilled, hung out,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April, noting she felt a “little zing” when they kissed on the sketch show. “It wasn’t anything like a super crazy feeling I was just like, ‘Hmm,’ and then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just like being stupid and it’s nothing, it’s just a stage kiss.’”

While it’s clear based on promos that Davidson will be a topic of conversation on the show, Kim previously confirmed that he doesn’t appear on season 1.

“I have not filmed with him, and I’m not opposed to it,” she told Variety earlier this year. “It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. … I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

