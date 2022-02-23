A careful selection. Kanye West chose to sample parts of Kim Kardashian‘s Saturday Night Live monologue on his new album, Donda 2, but the rapper cut the parts that weren’t so complimentary.

When the 41-year-old served as host of an October 2021 episode, she said, “I married the best rapper of all time.” She also referred to West, 44, as “the richest black man in America” and “a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

The artist left out the shade Kardashian jokingly threw at him in her SNL monologue: “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know it sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

The sample appeared on a track called “Sci Fi,” according to NME, which debuted at a listening “experience” at LoanDepot Park stadium in Miami on Tuesday, February 22, for Donda 2. After debuting the new album at the event, the LP is only available on Stem Player, a device West debuted in August 2021 which retails for $214.50.

Kardashian and West were married for nearly seven years before the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in February 2021. The exes share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Though insiders told Us Weekly after the October 2021 episode that the Yeezy designer was informed that jokes would be made at his expense on the NBC sketch comedy, he later revealed he was livid about it.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” the “Ultralight Beam” performer claimed during a November 2021 appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” podcast. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

In January, West alleged that an Aladdin parody starring his estranged wife and boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, a longtime cast member, was intended to “antagonize” him. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” the Grammy winner said to Hollywood Unlocked at the time.

The Chicago native has taken plenty of shots at the Lorne Michaels-produced comedy throughout February while attacking Davidson on social media — even offering to double Weekend Update host Michael Che‘s salary if he quits. Despite the many insults, a source confirmed to Us that West was not banned from the show.

Another insider told Us earlier this month that the King of Staten Island star isn’t fazed by the reality star’s ex. “Kim and Pete are secure enough in their own relationship and aren’t going to let snide comments affect what they have,” the insider said, adding that Kardashian is “leaning on him while Kanye is going through this jealousy phase.”

In December 2021, Kardashian asked to be declared legally single, but West filed an objection this month. His lawyer cited concerns about their custody and property agreements that have yet to be handled but presented three conditions under which his client would support the reality star.

Per the docs, West is requesting that Kardashian “will not transfer assets out of any trust” that they created together and waive “marital privileges” until a custody decision has been made, making any communication between them available for court records. West’s lawyer also argued for the “right of reimbursement” to be upheld if either party dies before a final property judgment is made.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!