Pete Davidson Offers Key Relationship Advice Amid Phoebe Dynevor Romance

Nothing to hide! Pete Davidson has learned a few lessons in the romantic department — and has stopped trying to be the “best” version of himself on first impressions.

“I’m just very, very honest,” the Saturday Night Live star, 27, said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, May 6. “I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?”

Davidson isn’t afraid to lay all of his big secrets out on the table early on. “Off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens,'” the King of Staten Island actor said. “And that can either be a lot for someone … or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can handle that stuff.”

The comedian likes to be as open as possible at the beginning of a relationship and doesn’t waste time “playing any of the games” with a new flame. “If I’m into you, I’m really into you,” he explained.

For the New York native, “communication is really key” to genuinely connecting with someone. “I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy,” he said. “It should just be like, ‘Hey, there’s something wrong today,’ [or] ‘Hey, I’m really happy today.'”

Since rising to stardom, Davidson’s love life has sparked plenty of interest. He was previously engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018 before continuing his streak of high-profile romances with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber. Earlier this year, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the Set It Up actor is dating up-and-coming actress Phoebe Dynevor.

“They’re happy with each other,” an insider revealed in April, noting that the couple are taking things slow for now. “He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

The twosome were first linked in March when fans spotted them out and about in Caverswall, England. While the Bridgerton star, 26, is filming the Netflix show’s second season, she and Davidson are “trying to make long distance work” by keeping in touch over FaceTime and text, according to the source.

Not having constant contact with the Younger actress doesn’t make Davidson nervous.

“If you trust and love the person, they’re doing their thing or whatever, I think as long as you guys keep in touch or can understand each other, I think you’ll be fine,” he said on Thursday. “That would be my advice.”