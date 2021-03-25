Trying her hand at the marriage mart? Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have been the subject of dating rumors as of late.

The Bridgerton actress, 25, and the Saturday Night Live star, 27, have been spotted together in the U.K. on multiple occasions, according to fans. She also made a trip to New York in February, where he lives and works.

One eyewitness told Stoke-on-Trent Live on Wednesday, March 24, that she saw the pair showing PDA as they walked together in Caverswall, England, the weekend before. “We saw them holding hands and hugging each other,” she said.

Davidson is no stranger to dating in the spotlight. He was engaged to Ariana Grande from June to October 2018. He was later linked to Kate Beckinsale from January to April 2019, Margaret Qualley from August to October 2019 and Kaia Gerber from November 2019 to January 2020.

“I’m deep, deep f—ked up. I should figure some of that out,” the comedian noted in a February 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God. “I’m not dating for a while. Unless I meet the love of my life.”

Davidson revealed at the time what drew him to relationships. “What can I say? I love love, but I’m pretty done with that. I’m going to try and stay away from that. It’s just a lot,” he explained. “I love being in a relationship. I love doing stuff and Netflixing and hanging out, going out to dinner. I love that s—t. It makes me really happy. Also it’s an escape from life when you have, like, a partner. It’s fun. … It’s nice to have a lady around.”

Dynevor, for her part, was previously linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Skins alum Sean Teale. She also sparked dating speculation with costar Regé-Jean Page after Bridgerton premiered in December 2020.

“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional,” she told You magazine in February. “There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

Dynevor mentioned that she “always hears” about costars falling for each other, adding, “It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued.”

