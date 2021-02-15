It’s only acting! Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and costar Regé-Jean Page have played coy about their real-life relationship — until now.

“I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional,” the actress, 25, told You magazine on Sunday, February 14. “There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.”

She noted that she “always hears” of costars falling in love, adding, “It’s yet to happen to me, but I’m intrigued.”

Since the Younger star and Page, 31, portray the madly-in-love Daphne and Duke of Hastings, respectively, they didn’t want to ruin anything for fans at first by revealing they’re only friends — but it was time.

“People really root for us. We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic,” Dynevor said. “But at a certain point, you have to say ‘no.'”

On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that the For the People alum has a girlfriend. After photos of him embracing athlete Emily Brown surfaced, the site claimed the pair are dating and living together in London.

Regardless of what’s happening in their personal lives, the costars remain close even when they’re not filming.

“We check in with each other a lot,” the British actress told The Guardian last month. “It was a big moment in both of our lives in a lot of ways, and we were both quite nervous about it. We spent so much time rehearsing together that we’ve become good mates.”

Page also confronted the rumors of real-life sparks flying during a joint interview with Access Hollywood.

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” he said on January 10. “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”

The series, which dropped on Christmas Day, has been renewed for a second season at Netflix.