Phoebe Dynevor doesn’t quite get the obsession with her Bridgerton costar’s Regé-Jean Page‘s scent — but she’s still willing to talk about it.

“Why have so many people asked me that?” Dynevor, who portrays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series, asked when Glamour magazine acquired about how her costar smells. “He smells really, really nice. He never, ever had bad breath, and he doesn’t smoke or anything like that.”

The 25-year-old U.K. native added that Page, 31, is “unscented in a good way” but also has a familiar smell.

“We both drink a lot of coffee, so sometimes we both smell like that, which was fine,” she shared. “I think we worked really well together, and I learned a lot from him. We have different acting styles, so we bounced off each other in that respect. We both were on the same page about the characters and what their relationship was. I loved working with him.”

Dynevor also opened up about the “modern” sex scenes in the eight-episode series — since there were quite a few.

“I wanted to make her feel modern and have sexual desires, as women do, and have a lot going on that isn’t surface level,” the Snatch star said before admitting that the masturbation scene was the most difficult for her to shoot.

“You feel very vulnerable in those scenes. We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical,” Dynevor explained. “But on my own, it’s a different thing. The stage directions are very specific: You have to [perform having] an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it.”

The period drama, which launched on Christmas Day and has since become Netflix’s most-streamed original series, has already been renewed for a second season — and the Younger actress can’t wait to go back to filming.

“I’d like to explore a bit more of Daphne and Simon’s relationship. I really liked that it ended on a happy ending, but life isn’t one happy ending,” she told Glamour. “I’d like to see what other hurdles they have to jump over.”

Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.