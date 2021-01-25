Talk about awkward! Phoebe Dynevor is no stranger to being nude on the set of Bridgerton with costar Regé-Jean Page — but her experience wasn’t entirely free of embarrassment.

“We were filming on a Saturday one day, and I was not wearing much,” the English actress, 25, recalled during an episode of The Netflix Afterparty, which aired on Saturday, January 23. “It was summer, so me and Regé were sort of in robes and flip flops, filming at this very beautiful palace. They do tours on weekends. So we happened to be there while they were doing a tour, with tourists with full-blown cameras, ready to go.”

Dynevor continued, “I had my wig on, and I sort of look like the girl from The Ring when it’s all down. I ended up walking into a toilet with my robe and my hair down and looking pasty white, as I am. I gave a family of tourists the shock of their life, I think they thought they saw a ghost.”

On Bridgerton, Dynevor and Page, 31, play love interests Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, respectively. After their characters officially wed, the two actors were required to film very steamy sex scenes.

The Waterloo Road actress recently revealed that an intimacy coordinator was used to make the actors feel comfortable during filming. “My first-ever [sex] scene was in episode 6, where Simon is going down on Daphne,” she told Grazia earlier this month. “And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun: you choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance. It’s crazy to me that that hasn’t been there in the past.”

She added, “I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did: it was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now.”

Page similarly explained that the pair’s love-making scenes were “scripted” like everything else with the period drama. “Everything is communication — if you’re violent with your words, if you’re violent with your fists it’s the same thing, you make a plan,” he told Capital FM in December 2020. “You work out what the movements are going to be so that everyone knows what’s going down and they then freeze you as actors to then express yourself through that and make sure the scene is developing the characters, it’s changing both of the characters and achieving something.”

Dynevor and Page’s onscreen chemistry has sparked dating speculation. However, in a joint interview with Access Hollywood, the Sylvie’s Love actor promptly shut down such rumors.

“I think everything you need to know is on camera. That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you,” he said on January 9. “All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.”