To each their own! Regé-Jean Page has quickly risen to prominence following his performance on Bridgerton, but there was one thing that got him through it all.

“Coffee. I’m a being of caffeine when I work. It is a vice, but as far as vices go, I’ll take it,” he recently told Netflix Queue. “We had a very, very nice coffee van that had very, very friendly people in it. It was my escape spot at every given moment of the day.”

The Zimbabwean-English actor, 31, plays Simon Basset on the Netflix period drama. Based on author Julia Quinn’s book series, the show follows two elite families as they introduce their daughters to London’s social scene in hopes of finding them a suitable husband. Daphne Bridgerton, who is portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor, concocts a scheme with Simon where they would pose as a couple to attract potential suitors for her and prevent him from being pushed into marriage.

While working on the acclaimed Shonda Rhimes-produced series, Page was tasked with filming scenes that proved to be difficult. He explained that the “hardest moments” were the “very subtle barbs and hurts” that occurred around the dinner table.

“There’s a moment in the house of the Bridgertons where it’s ostensibly a quite calm, happy scene. I’m at dinner for the first time with this family. I really don’t want to be there, but you can’t say that,” the Sylvie’s Love star shared with the news outlet. “The kids are there and they’re all happy and playing and being accepted in exactly the warm and loving family that Simon never had, and that is never explicitly mentioned in the script in that moment. No one’s going to say it, but it is the biggest thing about that scene for him. Inhabiting that space is the most challenging, but also the most gratifying part.”

Bridgerton’s popularity has fans eager for the arrival of season 2. However, Dynevor fears that ongoing concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic could delay production.

In the United Kingdom, government officials placed the country on a strict lockdown on January 5. The regulation requires citizens to stay at home until at least mid-February.

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances,” the leading lady, 25, told Deadline on January 15. “There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”

Dynevor additionally revealed that she is unsure of what season 2’s premise would be, adding, “I genuinely have no idea what they’re going to do with the second season, but I imagine if they’re following the books, then it would be Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) journey.”