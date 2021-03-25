On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we separate fact from fiction with regards to those Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor dating rumors. The Saturday Night Live star was photographed in Altrincham, Greater Manchester on Sunday, March 22, which happens to be Dynevor’s hometown. This sighting comes after the Bridgerton star was seen visiting Brooklyn to reprise her role in the Paramount+ show Younger.

Ready for More? Everything We Know About Season 2 of Bridgerton

Additionally, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast unveils all the new and revealing details from the latest chapter released in Jessica Simpson’s Open Book. The “Irresistible” singer opened up about feeling “saddened beyond belief” after her ex husband, Nick Lachey, moved on with Vanessa Minnillo in 2006. Simpson also shares new details about the sexual abuse she experienced as a child when the daughter of a family friend violated her. The “Dukes of Hazzard” actress wrote that her daughter witnessed a fellow survivor break down at a book signing, causing Simpson to open up to her 8-year-old daughter, Maxwell, about past trauma.

Furthermore, the hosts dish on Orlando Bloom’s very extra morning routine, which includes the actor forcing himself to “earn” breakfast of “some green powders” that he mixes “with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails and some protein,” the actor shared with The Times London.

Katy Perry Sparks Rumors She Secretly Married Orlando Bloom After Wearing Gold Ring: Pictures

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals details about Prince Harry’s new job in Silicone Valley and looks into the rumors that Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas, known better as their couple name “BenAna” have reconciled. All this and more! Listen!