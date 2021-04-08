Hot Hollywood >Episode 123

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Khloe Kardashian ‘Devastated’ Over Unretouched Photo and Prince Harry and Prince William Set for ‘Chilly’ Reunion

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down all of the drama surrounding the leak of an unedited photo of Khloé Kardashian taken by one of her assistants. The reality star, 36, is “devastated about the unretouched photo of her leaking,” a source revealed to Us.

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Controversy Surrounding Deleted Bikini Photo

After the photo surfaced online, the Good American founder took to Instagram Live wearing a barely there outfit and SKIMS thong to prove to her followers that she does, in fact, have the body that she so often showcases on her social media pages. “Yes I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped,” Kardashian captioned the post on Wednesday, April 7.

Harry and Meghan Preview Their First Netflix Series

The hosts look into the upcoming “chilly” reunion between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. Their first face-to-face meeting in over a year will happen at the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue this July. “William has requested that Harry meet with him before the ceremony, but Harry will not be bossed around,” a source spilled to Us.

Khloe Kardashian and Prince Harry Hollywood Podcast
Khloe Kardashian and Prince Harry Shutterstock (2)

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast reveals details about Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s upcoming wedding. A source exclusively reveals to Us that “Ariana is looking at a Memorial Day weekend wedding and is scouting venues in Santa Barbara.” The insider noted that “she is also looking at some other venues in California.”

