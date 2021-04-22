Hot Hollywood Podcast Why Jana Kramer Filed for Divorce

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we investigate the factors that led to Jana Kramer filing for divorce from Mike Caussin. News that the “Why Ya Wanna” singer, 37, and former Buffalo Bills player, 34, split comes after Kramer’s Instagram statement: “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have and now I have nothing else to give.”

Kramer, who has been very open about her and Caussin’s issues with infidelity in the past via their podcast, “Whine Down,” and their recently released book, The Good Fight, previously separated from the athlete in 2016 after Us broke the news that Caussin was unfaithful with several women. Kramer shared why this was the last straw on Wednesday, writing,​​ “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart and support in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful.” The two, who wed in 2015, share daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

Later, the hosts discuss the very shady comments made by Angelina Jolie on what has stopped her from directing. The “Maleficent” actress, 45, told Entertainment Weekly, “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years.”​ Jolie and Pitt, 57, ended their two-year marriage in September 2016, but their divorce has yet to be finalized. The parents of Maddox, 19, Pax 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, continue to fight over custody.

Even more, Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast looks into the feud of Demi Lovato vs. a Los Angeles froyo shop, which she deemed “triggering.” The Camp Rock star took to Instagram to share her grievances over the shop’s diet menu items, “finding it extremely hard to order froyo because of the diet foods they offer.” The froyo shop reacted to accusations, explaining they have items for all types of dietary restrictions, including diabetes, celiac disease and vegans. “We are so sorry you found that offensive,” the froyo shop countered.

For this and much more, listen now!