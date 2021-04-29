Hot Hollywood >Episode 125

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Queen Elizabeth Makes Public Appearance and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Arrested for Domestic Violence

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we break down Queen Elizabeth II’s first public appearance since the two-week national mourning period of the passing of her husband, Prince Philip.

The matriarch of the royal family joined a video call with 170 diplomats during which she appeared to be in good spirits. The video call was the first time Queen Elizabeth had made a public appearance since her husband of 73 years died on April, 9.

Later, the hosts dive into the gritty details surrounding the arrest of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Us Weekly confirmed the reality star’s arrest on April, 22, with a source explaining, “his daughter (Ariana) was with him as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now.” Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram to defend himself saying, “You learn who really cares about you when your (sic) down and out and than (sic) you see who doesn’t! But I guess they call it the weeding processes.”

Even more, the hosts discuss the revelation that Britney Spears will be addressing the court, for the first time, in her ongoing conservator battle with father Jamie Spears. The “Toxic” singer’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham, asked for the hearing to address matters about accounting and fees, but it is still unclear what Spears will say to the court. The Crossroads star has been under a legal conservatorship for more than 12 years, following her 2007 breakdown. She has requested her father be removed from her conservatorship last year, with her lawyer claiming that Britney was “scared” of her father. The hearing will take place on June 23.

