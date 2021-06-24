Hot Hollywood >Episode 129

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Angelina Jolie Spotted With Her Ex Jonny Miller and Royal Drama Heats Up

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Angelina Jolies meetings with her ex husband, Jonny Lee Miller while she was in New York City for her birthday. Jolie, 46, was spotted at Miller’s apartment twice last week, decades after the two previously met on the set of their 1995 movie, Hackers. The Gone in 60 Seconds star was seen entering Miller’s apartment on June 11 with a bottle of wine and then again on June 15, this time with her son Paxton. Jolie has been quoted in the past saying her divorce from Miller was “probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

Leather! Blood! Relive Angelina Jolie’s Romance With Ex Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie spotted with ex
Angelina Jolie. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Later, we reveal the details surrounding Prince Charles possible plans to “slim down” the monarchy. A source tells Us that Charles has “brought up” the possibility that Archie will not be receiving a royal title once he is crowned King.” The family fight shows no signs of healing with a source saying, “There’s already so much mud and resentment under the bridge, but refusing Archie what many would understandably see as his birthright is pushing Harry’s patience to a whole new level.“

Everything Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Have Said About Raising Archie

The hosts also explore Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s quotes about their former friendship with Jordyn Woods. On part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, the sisters spoke about where their relationships with Woods currently stand. Kardashian, for her part, told host Andy Cohen, “I forgive both parties, people live and they learn, it’s up for them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn.” Jenner also spoke to her relationship with her former bestie, saying, “Jordyn and I did have a talk after that, it was kind of an overnight thing, and you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like something she did to me.”

For this and much more, listen now!

