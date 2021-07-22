Hot Hollywood >Episode 130

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Britney Spears’ new fight against her father and her other conservators. After years of feeling like “no one would listen” the pop star, Spears, 39, is finally able to fight back. A source tells Us, “Britney is fighting back now because she feels supported for the first time, like she had power.” The insider continues, “The #FreeBritney movement really gave her her voice back, she felt like she wasn’t alone.”

The “Everytime” singer has finally been given the power to hire her own attorney and she selected Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor. The Crossroads star has been unable to make financial or personal decision without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears, for over a decade. A source tells Us those days are over: “Britney has tried several times before to get her life back, but now she’s found her voice and there’s no stopping her.”

Britney Spears and Prince Harry. Broadimage/Shutterstock; Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Later, the hosts unveil all of the details surrounding Prince Harry’s tell-all book announcement. The Duke of Sussex, 36, announced on Monday, July 19, that he is working on a literary memoir to be published in late 2022. He said in a statement, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.​​​​“

The Invictus Games founder continued: “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned —​​ I can help show that, no matter where you’re from, we have more in common than we think.” The hosts also look at the announcement that Prince William will also be releasing a memoir and what this means for the brothers’​​​ strained relationship.

Us also investigates the rumors that Adele is dating Rich Paul, Lebron James’ agent. Paul and the Grammy winner sparked romance speculation earlier this week when the two were photographed sitting courtside together at Phoenix’s Footprint Center while watching the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2021 championship title.

For this and much more, listen now!

 

