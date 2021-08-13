On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss the role Blake Shelton is playing in Kelly Clarkson’s divorce. A source tells Us, “Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton have remained good friends amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock “Blake and Kelly are extremely close,” the insider says despite Blackstock’s role as Shelton’s longtime manager. “Their friendship and bond goes beyond the business.”

“The American Idol” winner, 39, met her soon-to-be ex-husband, 44, at the “Academy of Country Music Awards” in 2006 while he was still married to Melissa Ashworth. At the time, Clarkson was being managed by Brandon’s father, Narvel Blackstock, though they stopped working together after the couple wed in 2013.

Shelton, for his part, is one of Brandon’s clients in addition to being Clarkson’s friend. The “God’s Country” singer, 45, even encouraged the entertainment manager to propose to the talk show host.

Next, the hosts look into the details surrounding Jennifer Aniston’s love life. Aniston is ready to start dating again, and she has a clearer idea than ever of what she’s looking for, a source reveals to Us.

“After things with Justin [Theroux] ended, Jen decided to take a break from dating and enjoy her own company for a while,” the insider says of the “Dumplin” actress, 52. “She threw herself into her work, hung with friends on the weekends and got in touch with her spiritual side. It was important for her to take a step back and feel grounded … She found it rewarding and therapeutic.”

The Friends alum and “Charlie’s Angels 2” star, 50, started dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of the movie “Wanderlust”. They got engaged in 2012, but waited three years to tie the knot. In February 2018, they called it quits after two years of marriage.

The former couple had an amicable split, but Aniston hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since the breakup. According to the insider, however, that may be about to change.

Us also investigates the relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton and what’s bringing them closer together.

