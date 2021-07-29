On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s 52 birthday trip with Ben Affleck. The “On The Floor” singer, 52, and Affleck, 48, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other on Saturday July 24, while celebrating Lopez’s big day while at L’Opera in St Tropez, France.

The second-time-around couple took their public love one step further on Sunday, July 25, when the Maid in Manhattan star shared a photo via Instagram of her and the Batman star, sharing a kiss. The yacht photos reminded fans of another iconic moment the couple had years ago, smooching on a yacht during the 2002 video for Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block.”

The couple weren’t the only ones floating around the French Riviera on a yacht that weekend, as Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriquez was also close by. A source close to the former duo shared some insight, telling Us, “Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans. Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t phased when he found out her boat was nearby. He was distracted with his own guests.”

Next, the hosts dive into the ongoing battle between Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears. The Zoey 101 star fired back at the #Britneyarmy who were claiming that the “Toxic” singer had purchased a beachside condo for her sister, posting on Instagram, “ I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s {sic} at the Ritz anyway 🌊..”

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that the “Born to Make You Happy” singer allegedly bought a vacation home frequented by Jamie Lynn and her family in Destin, Florida, which was estimated to be more than $1 million. Fans have wondered if there have been tensions rising between the sisters after Britney said in court, “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me, they should be in jail.”

Us also investigates the quotes from Mika Kunis and Ashton Kutcher regarding bathing their kids. The No Strings Attached actress, 37, told “Armchair Expert” podcast host Dax Shepard on July 17 that she “didn’t shower much” growing up since she “didn’t have hot water” and has been parenting Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, the same way.

Kutcher, 43, supported the statement saying, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise,** there’s no point.”

