Hot Hollywood >Episode 132

‘Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA in France and Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back at Britney Fans

By

On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez’s 52 birthday trip with Ben Affleck. The “On The Floor” singer, 52, and Affleck, 48, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other on Saturday July 24, while celebrating Lopez’s big day while at L’Opera in St Tropez, France.

The second-time-around couple took their public love one step further on Sunday, July 25, when the Maid in Manhattan star shared a photo via Instagram of her and the Batman star, sharing a kiss. The yacht photos reminded fans of another iconic moment the couple had years ago, smooching on a yacht during the 2002 video for Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block.”

Everything Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Have Said About Their Relationship

Read article

The couple weren’t the only ones floating around the French Riviera on a yacht that weekend, as Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriquez was also close by. A source close to the former duo shared some insight, telling Us, “Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans. Alex didn’t know Jen would still be going, but he wasn’t phased when he found out her boat was nearby. He was distracted with his own guests.”

Jennifer Lopez's Best Moments With Twins Emme and Max Over the Years

Read article

Next, the hosts dive into the ongoing battle between Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears. The Zoey 101 star fired back at the #Britneyarmy who were claiming that the “Toxic” singer had purchased a beachside condo for her sister, posting on Instagram, “ I don’t own a condo, and I can assure you that no one has ever bought me a place at the beach, because I prefer my beach vacations’s {sic} at the Ritz anyway 🌊..”

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Hollywood Podcast
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Shutterstock (2)

Earlier this month, The Sun reported that the “Born to Make You Happy” singer allegedly bought a vacation home frequented by Jamie Lynn and her family in Destin, Florida, which was estimated to be more than $1 million. Fans have wondered if there have been tensions rising between the sisters after Britney said in court, “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a key role in punishing me, they should be in jail.”

Are Britney Spears and Sister Jamie Lynn Close? Everything We Know

Read article

Us also investigates the quotes from Mika Kunis and Ashton Kutcher regarding bathing their kids. The No Strings Attached actress, 37, told “Armchair Expert” podcast host Dax Shepard on July 17 that she “didn’t shower much” growing up since she “didn’t have hot water” and has been parenting Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, the same way.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Are 'Goofy Parents': We're 'Idiots' at Home

Read article

Kutcher, 43, supported the statement saying, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise,** there’s no point.”

For this and much more, listen now!

Episode 130

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Breaking Down Britney's Conservatorship Developments
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Britney Spears’ new fight against her father and her other conservators. After years of feeling like “no one would listen” the...
Flip podcast card

Episode 130

New
'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Baby Lili Stole the Show on Meghan Markle's B-Day
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into the details surrounding Meghan Markle’s 40 birthday celebration with Prince Harry. “Meghan and Harry will be keeping it low-key...
Flip podcast card

Episode 129

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Angelina Jolie Spotted with Her Ex
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Angelina Jolie‘s meetings with her ex husband, Jonny Lee Miller while she was in New York City for her birthday. Jolie, 46, was spotted...
Flip podcast card

Episode 129

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Prince Harry to Heal Wounds With Brother William
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts discuss Prince Harry and Prince Williams’ reunion at the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1....
Flip podcast card

Episode 128

'Hot Hollywood’ Podcast: Inside Ben Affleck and J. Lo's Steamy Night Out
On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, we reveal the details surrounding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s PDA-filled dinner in Los Angeles. Lopez, 51 and Affleck, 48, were spotted cuddling...
Flip podcast card