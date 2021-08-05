On this week’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the hosts look into the details surrounding Meghan Markle’s 40 birthday celebration with Prince Harry. “Meghan and Harry will be keeping it low-key and simple,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple planned to spend the day with their children, son Archie, 2, and daughter Lili, 2 months. “It’ll be a family affair.”

The former Tig blogger also celebrated the occasion with her new 40×40 initiative, which she announced in a video on Wednesday, August 4, shared on her Archewell website. In the clip, she explained that she asked 40 of her friends to donate 40 minutes of mentorship to women reentering the workforce after the coronavirus pandemic.

There were some special guest surprises in the video, including a juggling Harry, 36, who appeared in the background during the post. The couple’s daughter also had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the video appearing in a photo with Harry visible on Meghan’s desk.

Next, the hosts debate Kristin Bell’s quotes on how often she washes — or doesn’t wash — her two children who she shares with husband Dax Shepard. On The View earlier this week, Bell and Shepard made an appearance and addressed the topic saying, “We bathed out children every single night prior to her as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying like, ‘Hey when was the last time you bathed them?’” Shepard, 46, explained as Bell, 41, agreed, “Yeah. We’d forget.” She added that they would sometimes begin to pick up on an odor.

Bell continues as the cohosts laughed “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you watch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.’ The Frozen star continued, “So I don’t hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink.”

Us also investigates exxlusive quotes Coco Austin gave to Us Weekly that broke the internet, during a game of parenting dos and dont’s, she told Us she still breastfeeds her daughter, Chanel Nicole who is 5 years old. “Chanel still likes my boobs, “the model, 42, exclusively told Us, “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

For this and much more, listen now!