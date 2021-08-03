Coco Austin: Breast-Feeding My Daughter Chanel, 5, Makes Me 'Feel Wanted'

No regrets. Coco Austin gushed about her relationship with her daughter, Chanel, after defending her decision to breast-feed the 5-year-old.

“Getting lots of love from the mamas on my social media platforms that understand the ‘boob thing,’” the actress, 42, tweeted on Saturday, July 31. “Thanks. The feeling of this bond is indescribable. It makes me feel wanted.”

The Los Angeles native’s tweet came shortly after Austin exclusively told Us Weekly that her and Ice-T’s little one “still likes [her] boobs.”

The model told Us, “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child. Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

Austin added that while Chanel eats “steaks and hamburgers,” nursing is “a little snack every now and then.”

Since welcoming Chanel in 2015, the Ice Loves Coco alum has defended breast-feeding her child multiple times.

The former reality star wrote via Instagram in March 2020 that nursing was for “comfort,” writing, “Believe me, the girl loves meat so it’s not like she isn’t eating real food. Thank you to all that understand my view. I see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well. Us moms are connected.”

When asked when she plans to stop, Austin wrote at the time: “I say when she is ready, she will let me know. … Europeans ween around 7.”

Haters “need to have a baby to understand” the breast-feeding bond, she exclusively told Us in September 2019. “[They] just have some time to kill [and] need to say something to get a reaction from you, and I don’t want to give them any time. I want to give lovers time, not the haters,” she continued. “[Nursing is] about giving love to your child and bonding with your child and also giving them good nutrition. Breast milk is like liquid gold. All around, it’s a good thing.”

Ice-T, 63, chimed in at the time, telling Us, “What I think confuses people is they [see pictures] and they think Chanel doesn’t eat food. And she eats cheeseburgers. She only breast-feeds … like, when she cries [and] she just wants to get close to her mama. She throws the boob out and … holds on. She’s not doing it for nourishment. This chick eats chili fries, OK?”