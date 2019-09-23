



Nearly four years after giving birth to her and Ice-T’s daughter, Chanel, Coco Austin is still breast-feeding — and loving every minute of the “mother’s calling.”

The actress previously shared nursing photos on Snapchat back when Chanel was 15 months old, writing that she was still “going strong.”

She and the rapper, 61, welcomed their baby girl in 2015. Ice-T is also the father of two adult children from previous relationships — Letesha, 43, and Tracy, 27.

As Chanel approaches her 4th birthday, she already has more than 100 pairs of shoes. “She’s catching up [to me],” Austin told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “But I have to say, when she throws on her little dresses, I have been having to say, ‘You have to match your dress to your shoes,’ and now she’s getting it. Now she’s picking out her own shoes at 3 years old.”

The Grammy winner went on to tell Us that their toddler acts like a threenager. “She’s talking like a grown-up,” he said. “Her vocabulary is crazy.”

Ice-T and Austin wed in Austin in 2005.

