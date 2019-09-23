Nearly four years after giving birth to her and Ice-T’s daughter, Chanel, Coco Austin is still breast-feeding — and loving every minute of the “mother’s calling.”
“I’m so blessed to have this unbelievable experience in this thing called nursing,” the model, 40, captioned a Friday, September 20, Instagram upload featuring three shots of herself breast-feeding on an airplane. “I had a hard time the first week when Chanel was born. I almost gave up, but my family told me to hang for another week. They told me I [wouldn’t] want to miss this special moment you have with your child health-wise and bond-wise.”
The New Jersey native went on to say, “I hung in there and now almost four years later, Chanel still wants the boob. It’s more of a comfort thing now and of course she eats regular, but naptime and nighttime are our times, and I’m lucky she hasn’t grown out [of] it yet because when that moment comes, I will be so sad. It’s the best feeling and ALL mothers that nurse know.”
The actress previously shared nursing photos on Snapchat back when Chanel was 15 months old, writing that she was still “going strong.”
She and the rapper, 61, welcomed their baby girl in 2015. Ice-T is also the father of two adult children from previous relationships — Letesha, 43, and Tracy, 27.
As Chanel approaches her 4th birthday, she already has more than 100 pairs of shoes. “She’s catching up [to me],” Austin told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “But I have to say, when she throws on her little dresses, I have been having to say, ‘You have to match your dress to your shoes,’ and now she’s getting it. Now she’s picking out her own shoes at 3 years old.”
The Grammy winner went on to tell Us that their toddler acts like a threenager. “She’s talking like a grown-up,” he said. “Her vocabulary is crazy.”
Ice-T and Austin wed in Austin in 2005.
